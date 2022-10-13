Noble E. Young Park to have new entrance and parking lot

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 3:34 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday approved the construction of a new parking lot and entrance for the newly renovated Noble E. Young Park. The current entrance to the park is off Seaton Street, which cuts through a neighborhood, and the parking lot sits behind a row of houses. The new entrance and parking lot will be off Towne Park Drive on the east side of the Park. The new entrance will be off a major arterial road, giving visitors and Emergency Services easier access, according to a news release.

The contract was awarded to L&L Asphalt in the amount of $178,503.50. Construction will begin in 30 days and should take three weeks, weather permitting, according to the release. Officials say eventually, bollards will be added on the Seaton Street entrance to be converted into a pedestrian-only entrance and minimize traffic in the neighborhood.

