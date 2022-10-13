Three accused in jail smuggling case

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 12:56 pm

TYLER — Smith County authorities say three people have been arrested in a purported scheme to smuggle contraband into the county jail. They’re all accused of engaging in organized criminal activity. The plot was reportedly organized by 42-year-old inmate Micah Deron Davis (pictured). Officials say his wife, 33-year-old Lindsay Nichole Davis, and another man, 41-year-old Kristofer Boyd Rouse, were also involved. According to a news release, the contraband included tobacco, marijuana, and pills. Bonds are $250,000 each.

Go Back