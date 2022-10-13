Longview peace officer arrested

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 12:36 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police say a member of their ranks has been arrested. According to a news release, on Tuesday, the FBI contacted the Longview Police Department regarding a criminal investigation involving one of the Department’s sworn peace officers. Police say the FBI arrested the employee Wednesday at the police department with assistance from LPD. After being made aware of the investigation, the employee submitted his resignation, according to the release. According to our news partner KETK, the now-former officer is identified as Lieutenant Seth Vanover, and court documents show he is accused of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. Authorities say LPD is not involved in the criminal case but is cooperating with the special agents conducting the investigation.

The release continues, “The Department expects the highest standards for all employees and will not tolerate criminal behavior. The Department will investigate any allegations of employee misconduct to the fullest extent and uphold the Department’s standard of ‘Providing Professional Policing’ to the Longview community.

