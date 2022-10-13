Today is Thursday October 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to harassment in sexual assault case

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 11:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jefferson Siegel

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday to a count of second-degree harassment. 

After reaching a prearranged deal with prosecutors, Thursday's plea replaces Gooding's original plea in April, when the actor pleaded guilty to forcible touching.

Gooding has been sentenced to time served. He declined to address the court. 

The charges stem from Gooding's sexual assault case in which prosecutors accused the actor of groping three women. Prior to April's plea, Gooding had denied all charges. 

Gooding, 54, was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman said he squeezed her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Times Square.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC