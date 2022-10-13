With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 9:54 am

AUSTIN (AP) – As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs: Is it better to hire these candidates, even if they aren’t fully prepared, or leave children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes?

