5 of 12 unions have approved deals with freight railroads

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 9:49 am
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A fifth union has now ratified its deal with the major freight railroads just days after one of the largest rail unions rejected their tentative agreement. The five-year deal includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses for workers who have gone without a raise since before the pandemic began. A sixth rail union is set to vote Thursday, but all 12 rail unions must endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy. Fears of a strike were renewed earlier this week when track maintenance workers voted down their contract, but that union agreed to return to the bargaining table before considering a walkout.



