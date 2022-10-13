Today is Thursday October 13, 2022
Texas law preventing social media from censoring speech temporarily blocked

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 9:43 am
Texas law preventing social media from censoring speech temporarily blockedAUSTIN — A victory in federal court Wednesday for Twitter, Facebook and other large social media sites hoping to retain the right to censor offensive content. A three judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court siding with the social media giants, temporarily blocking a Texas law from being enforced until the US Supreme Court can take it up. Republican State Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, authored the law. Tech industry representative NetChoice filed suit to stop it.



