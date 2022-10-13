Today is Thursday October 13, 2022
Marshall police investigate overnight shooting

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 9:29 am
Marshall police investigate overnight shootingMARSHALL — A 16-year-old in East Texas is injured after they were reportedly shot in the chest on Wednesday night, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, deputies responded to the scene on Tom Woodley Road around 9:20 regarding a reported accidental shooting of a 16-year-old. Officials said the teen had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was transported to a Longview hospital by Marshall Fire EMS and is “reported to be in stable condition.” “This incident is an ongoing investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and no further details are available at this time,” officials said. “Sheriff Fletcher would like to remind the public to practice safe firearm safety and storage, especially around children.”



