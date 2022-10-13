In Brief: ‘Glee’ gets behind-the-scenes documentary, and more

Deadline reports Discovery+ has ordered a three-part docuseries that will explore the real story behind Fox’s hit series, Glee. The series will "lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before stories" from "key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series." The yet-to-be-titled project will address the controversies surrounding Glee, including Mark Salling's suicide while awaiting sentencing for possessing images of child sex abuse, Cory Monteith's death from an accidental heroin overdose, and Monteith's girlfriend, Lea Michele, who was accused of on-set bullying. Glee ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015...

Zooey Deschanel will be joining the cast of Apple TV+'s dark comedy Physical for season three, according to Variety. The series, set in the 1980s, follows Sheila Rubin -- played by Rose Byrne -- through her journey of self-discovery via teaching aerobics. Physical also stars Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend. Deschanel will play Kelly, described as “a former sitcom star who jumps into the burgeoning fitness industry,” per the streamer...

Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that Trevor Noah will host his final episode of The Daily Show on December 8th. Leading up to his last day, the Emmy-winning show will honor Noah’s seven-year run with a look back at his greatest moments. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and his comedic news team -- including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper -- airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+...

Novelist Amy Tan and Oscar-winning Rain Man screenwriter Ron Bass are teaming up for a sequel to The Joy Luck Club, according to Variety. The new film, Joy Luck Club 2, will see "the mothers become grandmothers and the daughters become mothers in their own right," while "introducing a new generation exploring their own relationships with culture, heritage, love, womanhood and identity," per the outlet. The original leading cast is in talks to reprise their roles, as mothers and grandmothers of their families. The original movie, which broke new ground for Asian American representation, opened in limited release in 1993 and grossed $28 million in North America...

Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, is leaving the NBC drama after eight seasons, according to Deadline. He'll make his last appearance in episode nine, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New,” airing December 7. However, Tee will return for episode 16 of the show off-screen to make his directorial debut. Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC...

