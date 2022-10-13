Today is Thursday October 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two police officers killed, one seriously injured in shooting in Bristol, Connecticut

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 6:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


kali9/Getty Images

(BRISTOL, Conn.) -- Two police officers have been shot and killed and one left with serious injuries in a shooting that took place overnight in Bristol, Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police personnel have been requested to assist the Bristol Police Department with an investigation of a shooting involving three police officers that reportedly took place on Redstone Hill Road, authorities said.

"There were 3 officers involved in this OIS. We are still working on gathering info & providing a press conference. Once we have a location & time we will update everyone. Please be patient as we are working with investors & all that are involved to gather accurate info," Connecticut State Police said in a statement released on social media.

"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," Connecticut State Police said.

As of Sept. 27, there have been 49 officers killed in the United States this year -- which is lower than the record last year (73), but higher than the complete year totals for 2020 and 2019, according to data from the FBI.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC