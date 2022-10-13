Today is Thursday October 13, 2022
Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 4:45 am
NEW BOSTON (AP) – Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb. The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The baby also died. The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder. Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.



