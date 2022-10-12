City of Marshall: Dog euthanized despite claim of adoption

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 5:51 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall is following up after a tragic mistake. According to a news release, on September 30, around 9 a.m., Marshall Animal Control (MPAC) received a call about a dog trapped on a fence. Animal Control officers say they arrived and found the dog hanging by the leg, injured and extremely agitated. The dog was rescued and transported to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, where officials say she was assessed and treated. Texas law mandates a three-day hold for stray animals. In this case, the dog was held for seven days, according to a news release. However, officials say, with no claim of ownership and no inquiries about the dog, along with the dog’s continued aggressive behavior and a deteriorating condition, staff followed current protocols and humanely euthanized the animal.

The owner contacted MPAC after eight days. Unfortunately, the dog had been euthanized. At that time, the owners were told that the dog had been adopted. Officials say the staff member gave this information by mistake, believing that the dog had been adopted. When management realized the mistake, the owners were contacted and advised of the correct information. MPAC says it will ensure that procedures are in place to ensure that this type of mistake is not made in the future. The MPAC strives diligently to return lost animals to their owners or to place them for adoption or rescue, and will provide additional training for employees for these types of notifications, according to the news release.

If you have a missing pet, the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control recommends the following steps to keep your pets safe.

1. All dogs should be microchipped with current information and wear a collar with a tag which includes the owner’s contact information. When animals are picked up by Animal Control Officers and brought into the shelter, the animals are checked for a microchip and tags.

2. Please keep your pets secure. It is a violation of City ordinance for animals to run at large.

3. If your animal is lost, contact the MPAC immediately with a description and last known location of your pet.

4. Check the MPAC Facebook page at this link for photos of recovered lost and stray animals. MPAC posts photos of all lost or stray animals taken into the MPAC on this Facebook page.

With the cooperation and assistance of the local community, euthanasia rates at the MPAC have fallen from 80% in 2013, to less than 20% so far in 2022. according to officials. They say the MPAC staff strives diligently to return lost animals to their owners and to place animals for adoption or rescue. As of June 2022, MPAC says it has placed 1,137 animals via adoption or rescue. With continued assistance from the community, the staff and volunteers at MPAC say they will make every attempt to reunite animals with their owners or find new homes for each animal that comes into the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

