Dallas Fed Economics: Plans for electric vehicles spur U.S. battery boom

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 4:31 pm

DALLAS — Announced investment in battery factories in the U.S. to support the booming electric vehicle market totals more than $40 billion since the start of 2021, and more is likely on the way, according to new analysis published by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Michael D. Plante, senior research economist and advisor at the Dallas Fed, and Jessica Rindels, a research analyst at the Dallas Fed, authored the report. “Many automakers with U.S. operations plan to significantly ramp up production of electric vehicles this decade and, in the process, commit huge capital outlays,” Plante and Rindels write. “Meeting these ambitious manufacturing goals will require batteries — lots of them — as an electric vehicle can use hundreds to thousands of individual lithium-ion batteries.”

Go Back