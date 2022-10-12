Today is Wednesday October 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


More good sales tax news for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 1:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


More good sales tax news for Tyler and LongviewAUSTIN — October is another strong month for sales tax allocations in Tyler and Longview as the two cities continue to reflect a statewide trend. Tyler gets $5,063,802 from the state comptroller’s office, compared to $4,290,319.71 last October. Tyler’s year-to-date figure is $48,193,329.90; a year ago at this time it was $43,824,616.59. Longview is receiving $3,476,324.17 this month, a jump from the $3,051,313.34 it was handed in October 2021. For the year to date, Longview has collected $36,258,278.47, up from $31,539,533.18 last October.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC