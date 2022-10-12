More good sales tax news for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 1:21 pm

AUSTIN — October is another strong month for sales tax allocations in Tyler and Longview as the two cities continue to reflect a statewide trend. Tyler gets $5,063,802 from the state comptroller’s office, compared to $4,290,319.71 last October. Tyler’s year-to-date figure is $48,193,329.90; a year ago at this time it was $43,824,616.59. Longview is receiving $3,476,324.17 this month, a jump from the $3,051,313.34 it was handed in October 2021. For the year to date, Longview has collected $36,258,278.47, up from $31,539,533.18 last October.

Go Back