Remains of long-missing soldier to be interred this month

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 12:35 pm
Remains of long-missing soldier to be interred this monthATHENS – Officials say the remains of an Athens native killed in World War II will be interred Oct. 21 at Fort Smith National Cemetery in Arkansas. According to our news partner KETK, U.S. Army Pvt. John P. Cooper went missing during a battle in Germany in 1945. The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death for him in 1946. Cooper was accounted for this past June after his remains were identified through circumstantial evidence and dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis.



