Another busy day for Tyler’s City Council

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 1:35 pm

TYLER — Wednesday’s Tyler City Council meeting was another busy one. The city engineering department presented a study of a reverse curve between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive on West Grande Boulevard, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years. The traffic engineer recommends work including new signage and striping, a new asphalt surface, and more. Officials say the city will implement the signage and striping immediately, then move forward with the rest of the project.

Also, Halff Associates presented the results and recommendations from the Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan. The study was commissioned to mitigate stormwater hazards citywide, according to a news release, with an eye on developing a capital improvement program for the stormwater systems. The Council additionally voted to execute a contract for sanitary sewer system creek crossings reroutes and repairs as part of a consent decree. The project includes the repair of one sanitary sewer main and the rerouting of approximately 2,556 linear feet of gravity sewer main with new sewer lines, manholes, and appurtenances, according to a separate news release.

Councilmembers also approved allocating state and city funds to improve the entrance to Lindsey Park and add placemaking signs. The money comes after Keep Tyler Beautiful won a cash prize in 2020 for winning the Governor’s Community Achievement Award from Keep Texas Beautiful. The project is expected to begin in November and be completed by early 2023, weather permitting, according to a third news release.

