Today is Wednesday October 12, 2022
World’s first space tourist signs up for flight around moon

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 11:34 am
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station. His week-long moonshot announced Wednesday will be years in the future. He’ll have company: his wife and 10 others willing to shell out big bucks for the ride. Tito won’t say how much he’s paying this time. His Russian station flight cost $20 million. Tito is actually the second billionaire to make a Starship reservation for a flight to the moon. A Japanese fashion tycoon previously signed up.



