Today is Wednesday October 12, 2022
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing worker after game

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 10:44 am
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelancer working for Monday Night Football while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the crew member had to go to the hospital after Adams allegedly shoved him while the star receiver was on his way to the locker room after the loss. Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

If convicted, Adams could face up to 15 days in prison and a $750 fine.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



