‘American Idol’ runner-up Willie Spence dead at 23 following car accident

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 9:43 am

ABC via Getty Images/Eric McCandless

According to a local Tennessee news report, American Idol runner-up Willie Spence died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident there. The singer was 23.

The "tragic news" from outlet Douglas Now was confirmed by Katherine McPhee, who posted about the contestant with whom she performed in season 19 of the show.

McPhee posted a video to her Instagram Story of her and the "sweet" singer together. "Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised," she captioned, adding, "God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

McPhee also posted the last video Spence shared on social media, which incidentally shows him singing in his car on Tuesday. "He posted this right before the accident," McPhee wrote, adding a sobbing emoji.

