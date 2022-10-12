Today is Wednesday October 12, 2022
Diesel spill shuts down Longview roadway

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 10:52 am
Diesel spill shuts down Longview roadwayLONGVIEW — Hawkins Parkway will be closed from Fourth Street to Eastman Road until further notice as crews work to address a diesel spill following an early morning crash. A crash involving a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer at Hawkins Parkway and Eastman Road resulted in the release of diesel fuel onto the roadway, which appears to have run off into a neighboring creek. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified, and City crews are working to contain and recover the fuel. Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department, and Public Works personnel have responded.



