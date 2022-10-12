Texas Rose Festival brings millions of dollars into Tyler

October 12, 2022

TYLER — In just a few days, it is estimated that 100,000 people will be attending the Texas Rose Festival. While they’re in town, they usually spend a lot of money during the three-day celebration, our news partner KETK reports. “Tourism dollars are the best dollars because that’s new, that’s what we call new money,” said Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism at Visit Tyler. Travis said the city sees a big impact from the Texas Rose Festival. “These are people from outside of our city, outside of our county that don’t live here, that bring their money in that they earned somewhere else… into our city,” Travis said. “They spend it here, they leave it here. Those tourism dollars have more impact on our city than the normal dollars that are spent.” That extra money is put back into local businesses, making it huge for Tyler.

“We probably have close to 100,000 people that do come to town and take a part in one thing or another,” said Liz Ballard, Executive Director of the Texas Rose Festival. Travis said last year’s event brought in more than $2.6 million.

“A lot of people think that’s dollars like we made $3 million on the event, but that’s not what that means. It’s just, it’s really the impact of the people that are working and the people that are getting business, extra business, from that,” said Travis. Ballard said they are already preparing for a bigger year. She said there has been an increased interest in this year’s event, and enthusiasm and ticket sales for the coronation have been “amazing.” “We got a lot of tourism buses that are coming in, I’ve got school groups from outside of the Tyler community that are coming,” said Ballard.

More vendors, floats and tourists are expected. “Y’all come on out, everyone come out, it’s a great, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend, so we’re excited,” said Travis.

Organizers of this year’s Rose Festival said they hope people will be impressed with Tyler’s hospitality and learn about the city’s long history as the rose capital.

