Smith County residents voice opinions on new courthouse bond proposal at town hall

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 10:54 am

TYLER — After being put on hold because of the pandemic, plans to build a new Smith County courthouse are being discussed again. According to our news partner KETK, community members met at a town hall meeting to learn more about the bond proposal. The bond will be up to the community to vote for or against in the November election. “There’s no room in the courthouse for what we are doing, and we are putting the public in jeopardy,” said Precinct 4 commissioner, JoAnn Hampton. The $179 billion proposal will build a new courthouse and closer parking garage. A closer parking area will allow jurors to not have to walk two blocks from the juror parking lot. Community questions and concerns were heard at the town hall meeting.

The age of the building has led to questions about possible infrastructure, safety and security issues. If the bond is passed, the new courthouse will separate the entrances for the public, jurors and inmates.

Opponents of the bond said there are other important issues that need to be addressed. “We have people who cannot drink the water, we have people who can’t even flush their toilets, but they want to build what’s gonna end up costing $300 million for a courthouse,” said Precinct Chair, Mike Nichols.

The Commissioners Court stressed that this decision is for the voters to make.

