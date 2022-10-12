Gilmer resident claims $5 million from Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 6:39 am

GILMER — A Gilmer resident claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in one Texas Lottery scratch-off game. According to our news partner KETK, the ticket was a part of the scratch game “$200,000,000 Cash Blowout!” and the ticket was purchased at Tiger Express on Highway 271 in Gilmer. The winner elected to remain anonymous. The lottery said this was the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. The first was claimed in Corpus Christi in March. “$200,000,000 Cash Blowout! offers more than $225 million in total prizes,” the lottery said. “Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.38, including break-even prizes.”

