Three SWAT team members shot in Philadelphia

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 6:33 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Three members of a SWAT team were shot in North Philadelphia while serving a warrant early on Wednesday morning, ABC News' WPVI-TV reported.

The officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Story developing...

