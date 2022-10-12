Ryan Seacrest tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 5:02 am

ABC

Ryan Seacrest has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Live With Kelly & Ryan host took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal that he tested positive "a few days ago."

"I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine," he revealed.

"While I'm feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery," Seacrest continued, before asking his followers for television recommendations.

"I'll be in bed watching tv this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)," he concluded.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back