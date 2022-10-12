Today is Wednesday October 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ryan Seacrest tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 5:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Ryan Seacrest has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Live With Kelly & Ryan host took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal that he tested positive "a few days ago."

"I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine," he revealed.

"While I'm feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery," Seacrest continued, before asking his followers for television recommendations.

"I'll be in bed watching tv this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)," he concluded. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC