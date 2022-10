Scoreboard roundup — 10/11/22

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 5:02 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1 (NYY lead series 1-0)

Houston 8, Seattle 7 (Houston leads series 1-0)

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3 (LAD lead series 1-0)

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Golden State 131, Portland 98

Chicago 127, Milwaukee 104

San Antonio 111, Utah 104

Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99

Orlando 109, Memphis 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 4, LA Kings 3

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back