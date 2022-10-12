Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2022 at 4:50 am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged for shooting and gravely wounding a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot. A family attorney says 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains hospitalized in critical condition. A police statement said the ex-officer, 25-year-old James Brennand, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault. Police Chief William McManus says Brennand turned himself in to police Tuesday night and is in custody. The shooting was recorded on Brennand’s body camera. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and he was fired.

Go Back