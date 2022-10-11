4 car burglaries reported in single day in Smith County, officials say to take precautions

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 1:59 pm

SMITH COUNTY — People in one Smith County neighborhood say car burglars are keeping them awake at night. According to our news partner KETK, the rash of burglaries happened on Oct. 4. People in the Flint neighborhood near County Road 148 FM 2493 say they are frustrated with the recent crimes, urging others to make sure your vehicles are properly locked at night. Sergeant Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s office says the four burglaries were within a 1/4-mile radius early that Tuesday morning all in the same neighborhood. Because of this, investigators said they believe the burglars could potentially live in the area. He says the suspects have been going up to cars just to see if they are locked to see which ones are unlocked making for easy pickings.

He warns not to leave anything of value in your car. Even those who leave their wallets also have to worry about identity theft. The Smith County Sheriff’s office is asking people who live in this area to review their security cameras and if you find anything that may help in this case to call them as soon as possible at (903) 590-2261.

