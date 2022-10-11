Today is Tuesday October 11, 2022
American Airlines hikes 3Q revenue forecast on strong summer

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 1:59 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is raising its forecast of third-quarter revenue based on a strong summer for travel. American said Tuesday that revenue rose about 13% over the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic. That’s higher than American’s previous revenue forecast. But the airline’s costs are rising too, American says. Airlines have benefited from strong demand and fewer flights than before the pandemic, which is causing average fares to rise. American Airlines is scheduled to report financial results on Oct. 20.



