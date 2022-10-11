Today is Tuesday October 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Carbon monoxide leak reported at Pennsylvania day care, 27 transported to hospitals: Fire officials

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 10:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(ALLENTOWN, Pa.) -- Twenty-seven people have been transported to hospitals with minor to moderate injuries following a carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown had 25 children and eight staff members inside at the time, according to Allentown Deputy Fire Chief Christian Williams.

The day care has been evacuated, officials said.

Crews from UGI Utilities responded and shut off the gas line from outside the building as a precaution, UGI Utilities spokesman Joe Swope said.

Williams said a cause has not yet been determined. According to Swope, UGI believes the leak was caused by a faulty heating unit and a blocked ventilation system.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC