Today is Tuesday October 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Court rejects Black Texas death row inmate’s race bias claim

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 1:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Black Texas death row inmate who argued he didn’t get a fair trial because jurors who convicted him objected to interracial marriage. The court’s three liberal justices dissented Tuesday from the court’s order turning away the appeal from inmate Andre Thomas. He was sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, who was white, and two children. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that juries shouldn’t be tainted by potential racial biases. On the all-white jury were three people who expressed their disapproval of interracial marriage, including one who wrote on a questionnaire: “I think we should stay with our blood line.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC