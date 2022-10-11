Court rejects Black Texas death row inmate’s race bias claim

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 1:59 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Black Texas death row inmate who argued he didn’t get a fair trial because jurors who convicted him objected to interracial marriage. The court’s three liberal justices dissented Tuesday from the court’s order turning away the appeal from inmate Andre Thomas. He was sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, who was white, and two children. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that juries shouldn’t be tainted by potential racial biases. On the all-white jury were three people who expressed their disapproval of interracial marriage, including one who wrote on a questionnaire: “I think we should stay with our blood line.”

