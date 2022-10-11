Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 9:27 am

LONGVIEW — A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week. According to our news partner KETK, Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy without indicent after officials said a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was arrested for accident involving injury or death. The Oct. 5 crash on West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway killed 25-year-old motorcyclist, Tristen Gore, of Longview.

