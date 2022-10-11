Today is Tuesday October 11, 2022
Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 9:23 am
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has resumed deliberations on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The three men and three women on the jury returned to the Waterbury court on Tuesday for a second full day of discussions. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, were found liable for damages last year to the 15 plaintiffs in the lawsuit — an FBI agent who responded to the school and relatives of eight victims who died.



