Beto O'Rourke raises another $25M for last leg of Texas race

October 11, 2022
AUSTIN (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says his campaign for Texas governor raised another $25 million over the past three months as a big-spending race with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott enters the final stretch. The former El Paso congressman has now raised more than $57 million this year for what has become one of America’s most expensive races of the 2022 midterms. Abbott’s campaign had not yet released its latest figures ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The two-term governor is one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country and had previously reported raising more than $30 million through the first half of the year.



