‘The Bachelorette”s Clare Crawley is engaged

The Bachelorette alum Claire Crawley is engaged to businessman Ryan Dawkins.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley, 41, announced on her Instagram, alongside a photo of the 45-year-old Mascot Sports CEO getting down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life."

Clare began dating Ryan in 2021, but only revealed the romance a month ago via Instagram, sharing, “Him,” along with a video of them singing in the car together, before adding that she found her “perfect fit.”

Party of Five alum and Bachelor fan Jennifer Love Hewitt responded to the news of Crawley's engagement, writing, “Congrats!!!!! Yes! Love is beautiful!!!” while Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness replied, “So cute honey!!”

Bachelor Nation also chimed in, with Trista Sutter, a runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor, writing that she was “so happy” for the hairstylist.

Bachelor in Paradise star Michael Allio also expressed his excitement, commenting, “You deserve it!”

Crawley previously got engaged to Dale Moss during season 16 The Bachelorette in 2020, leaving the reality series early after hitting it off with the 34-year-old former football player. Tayshia Adams took her place as the season 16 lead.

Crawley and Moss called it quits in January 2021. They reconciled a month later, before splitting for good in September 2021.

