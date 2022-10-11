Today is Tuesday October 11, 2022
Tulsi Gabbard announces she is leaving Democratic Party

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2022 at 8:43 am
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party.

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war," Gabbard said on Twitter.

Gabbard mounted an unsuccessful run for president in 2020.

Story developing...

