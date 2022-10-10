Today is Monday October 10, 2022
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2022 at 4:56 pm
UVALDE (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May has announced his retirement, according to reports. Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement Monday on his wife’s Facebook page, saying he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor. Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre. The Uvalde school board was scheduled to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday evening.



