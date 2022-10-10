New supes: ‘The Boys’ teases two female “heroes” for season 4

Amazon has posted to social media the first glimpses of two of the stars of the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated show The Boys, which is currently shooting in Vancouver.

Depicted in full costume and heroic poses are Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

Producers are remaining tight-lipped about the characters, which didn't appear in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's graphic novel source material.

However, their social media debut came with some hints. "Meet Sage. She's already a thousand steps ahead of you," read one, hinting that she could be a speedster, what with Jessie T. Usher's A-Train being literally not up to speed himself.

On the latter character, her photo came with the caption, "Let's just say this Firecracker has a short fuse."

The show's executive producer, Eric Kripke, hinted in August that the characters "are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS."

On Monday, he replied to the new photos, "Wait till you see @susanheyward & @valoriecurry in action. Horrific & hilarious & very, very dangerous."

