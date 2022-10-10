Today is Monday October 10, 2022
Mexico files 2nd lawsuit against arms dealers in US

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2022 at 4:56 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has filed another lawsuit against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. The first lawsuit was recently dismissed and targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says Mexico filed a second lawsuit Monday in Arizona that appears to target gun dealers. Ebrard promised last week the new lawsuit would target dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers . They are then passed on to smugglers and sent to Mexico. About 60% of the weapons seized in Mexico were sold in 10 U.S. counties, mostly along the border.



