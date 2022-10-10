Soundtrack hits from Pixar, Marvel and more on Monday’s ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Night

Monday night's installment of Dancing with the Stars will see the cast hoofing it to hits from the soundtracks of Disney films from Encanto to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

DWTS' Disney Night will feature needle drops from a diverse collection of films from the House of Mouse's deep bench, including animated hits like The Simpsons to the everything-winning musical Hamilton.

The show will kick off with the pros dancing to a show-stopping version of the Oscar-winning Encanto's "Colombia, Mi Encanto" as well as a separate dance choreographed to "That's How You Know" from Enchanted, featuring pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Disney's upcoming 100th birthday will also be marked with a performance of "Try Everything" from Zootopia.

Here's a list of Monday night's performances, which can be seen live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m.:

Joseph Baena/Daniella Karagach - "A Star is Born" -- Hercules



Selma Blair/Sasha Farber - "The Muppet Show Theme" -- The Muppet Show



Wayne Brady/Witney Carson - "Wait For It" -- Hamilton



Sam Champion/Cheryl Burke - "The Greatest Show" -- The Greatest Showman



Charli D'Amelio/Mark Ballas - "Main Title Theme" -- The Simpsons



Heidi D'Amelio/Artem Chigvintsev - "Chim Chim Cher-ee" -- Mary Poppins



Jessie James Decker/Alan Bersten - "One Way Or Another" -- Hocus Pocus 2



Trevor Donovan/Emma Slater - "Life is a Highway" -- Cars



Daniel Durant/Britt Stewart - "Finally Free" -- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series



Vinny Guadagnino/Koko Iwasaki - "Il Gatto E La Volpe" -- Luca



Shangela/Gleb Savchenko - "Dig A Little Deeper" -- The Princess and the Frog



Jordin Sparks/Brandon Armstrong - "Remember Me" -- Coco



Gabby Windey/Val Chmerkovskiy - "Mr. Blue Sky" -- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

