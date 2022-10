Los Angeles City Council president steps down amid controversy over racist comments

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2022 at 12:57 pm

(LOS ANGELES) -- Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has stepped down after a recording emerged of her making racist and offensive comments about fellow council members.

Martinez will remain as a member of the city council, but will relinquish her leadership role.

Story developing...

