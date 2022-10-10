Today is Monday October 10, 2022
American invests in firm aiming to supply hydrogen to planes

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2022 at 11:48 am
FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines says it’s investing in a company that hopes to supply hydrogen to planes. The move comes as the airline industry faces more pressure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. American announced its investment in Universal Hydrogen Co. on Monday, but it didn’t say how much it invested or its ownership stake in the company. Universal Hydrogen’s other backers include aircraft maker Airbus and GE Aviation. Universal Hydrogen says it will build a distribution network to deliver hydrogen capsules in way that avoids the need to build new refueling infrastructure at airports.



