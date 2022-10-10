Today is Monday October 10, 2022
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule following 1-4 start

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2022 at 11:51 am
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- The Carolina Panthers on Monday fired head coach Matt Rhule following Sunday night's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped Carolina's record to 1-4 this season.

Rhule's firing comes less than three years into his seven-year contract with the Panthers.

The 47-year-old leaves the team with a record of 11-27, which includes the five games he coached this season.

Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks, 53, will step in as the interim coach.

