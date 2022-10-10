Lawsuit against East Texas animal sanctuary

TYLER — Bengali, the oldest living tiger in the world, has allegedly been dead since May 9, according to document’s released Thursday in a lawsuit against Tiger Creek Sanctuary. According to our news partner KETK, Bengali’s death was announced by Tiger Creek in response to an emergency motion for preservation of evidence that the Animal Legal Defense Fund made in its on going lawsuit against Tiger Creek. The ALDF is suing Tiger Creek for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act, claiming they harmed, harassed and killed several animals including nine lions and tigers between 2018 and the initial filling of the lawsuit in March of 2022. Tiger Creek’s response to the latest motion said that two tigers, Bengali and Jasmine, were both humanely euthanized by a veterinarian. Tiger Creek said that Bengali was unable to walk or stand because of chronic spondylosis or arthritis and that Jasmine was euthanized because of chronic renal disease.

