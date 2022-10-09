East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2022 at 4:02 pm

KILGORE – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. According to our news partner KETK, authorities said that they received a complaint on Oct. 1 from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen. During their investigation, officials said they obtained a video of a Toyota Tacoma in the area where the equipment was stolen from without a trailer attached. Then they said, the truck left the area with a trailer and equipment in tow. They added that they believe the truck and trailer used were also stolen. The owner of the equipment then contacted the authorities again when he found his mower for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators told him to set up a meeting to purchase his mower back for $,3000. Officials said Sanchez was then arrested and taken to Gregg County Jail. Later, he was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, tampering with identification numbers and displaying a fictitious license plate. HSCO and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they searched Sanchez’s property and found narcotics and several stolen items including, vehicles, trailers and lawn equipment.

