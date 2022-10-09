Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2022 at 3:56 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) — Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people. Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found four individuals who had been shot inside an SUV. Three of the individuals died at the scene and the fourth person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting in a gray Dodge Challenger. Authorities said Saturday they are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs. No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

