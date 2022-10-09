Today is Sunday October 09, 2022
Spurs practice and bring a joy to Uvalde, Texas

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2022 at 8:59 am
UVALDE (AP) — The smallest gesture can have a huge impact. That was reaffirmed to the San Antonio Spurs when the team held an open practice and community fair in Uvalde, Texas. It was 137 days ago that the small town, 88 miles southwest of downtown San Antonio, was the sight of an elementary school shooting. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary. The Spurs held an open practice Saturday at Uvalde High School in support of the students of Robb Elementary and those affected by that tragic day.



