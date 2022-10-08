Kansas Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels leaves game with injury

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2022 at 6:58 pm

By HARRY LYLES JR.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels left the No. 19 Jayhawks’ game against No. 17 TCU after he suffered a shoulder injury with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said after the game, a 38-31 loss, that Daniels is still being evaluated.

Facing a third-and-6 on TCU’s 17-yard line, Daniels scrambled to his right, where he was sacked by Jamoi Hodge for a 5-yard loss. Daniels was slow to get up after appearing to fall on his right shoulder.

He was initially taken to the injury tent, then left for the locker room before the end of the first half. Before his injury, Daniels had completed 5 of 10 passes for 89 yards, and Kansas trailed TCU 10-3 at halftime.

Redshirt senior Jason Bean started the second half for Kansas in place of Daniels. Daniels did not return, but was seen on the sideline with his right arm tucked under a hooded shirt.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Daniels had completed just over 68% of his passes on the season, with 11 touchdowns and an interception, along with 335 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Bean turned in a strong performance, completing 16 of 24 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns, in the team’s first loss of the season. Bean started the team’s first 10 games last season.

