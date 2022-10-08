Michigan RB coach Mike Hart carted off field at Indiana

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2022 at 6:57 pm

By TOM VANHAAREN

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is in stable condition at a local hospital after suffering a “medical emergency” on the sideline in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ game against Indiana, according to a statement released by the team.

Hart suffered a seizure, according to the Fox broadcast, and wound up on the ground after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and spread out across the field, many dropping to one knee.

Several Michigan coaches, including head coach Jim Harbaugh, stood nearby as trainers worked on Hart.

Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field, but he was moving his head and extremities as Hoosiers coaches came out on the field to check on the former Indiana running backs coach.

Hart left Memorial Stadium for further evaluation at a hospital.

“Mike [Hart] had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in a stable condition,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “He’s going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way…it really puts things in perspective.

“In the moment, everybody’s thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed…The most important thing is his health at that point in time.”

Fox reported that Hart reached out to the team at halftime to tell them he was doing well and to give an update on his status.

Hart worked under Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen from 2017 to 2020. He then joined Michigan, where he played football. As a player, he rushed for more than 5,000 yards and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional on the sideline and were consoled by other coaches as Hart was being carted off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

