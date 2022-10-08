Today is Saturday October 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2022 at 4:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrestedJACKSONVILLE – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to our news partner KETK, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department then located and arrested the suspect in Smith County. Authorities say that they found what they suspect to be methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia on Lowe when he was arrested and they expect additional charges to be filed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC